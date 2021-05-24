Home

Include climate action in innovation plans

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
December 11, 2021 6:29 am
(Source: Fijian Government)

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has challenged the world’s leading innovators to include climate action in their innovation plans in order to drive concrete solutions.

While delivering a statement at the World Conference on Creative Economy Ministerial meeting along the margins of the 2020 World Expo in Dubai on Thursday, Bainimarama stressed that innovators have an opportunity to turn the lofty rhetoric of speeches into action.

He adds whether it is through the arts, digital spaces, or in urban planning, leaders have a duty to point societies towards a more sustainable future.

Bainimarama says in Fiji the front line of climate change is becoming the cutting edge of sustainable innovation.

He says Fiji is building an entire economic sector that is dedicated to building climate resilience and spurring our net-zero transition.

Bainimarama says this is making Fiji a beacon of blue, green and better development and we are open for business.

The Prime Minister says it’s up to us to choose where our recovery takes us but it’s impossible to take a prudent view of the future without considering, at every step, the impacts of climate change.

In lending Fiji’s voice to the global chorus of creativity, Bainimarama narrated the significance of a magimagi with the interpretation of working together towards achieving a common goal.

The conference, hosted by the UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth, under the leadership of Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, was attended by leading international thinkers, policy makers, creatives and innovators.

This landmark celebration of global creativity is an opportunity to catalyse the future of the global creative economy.

