Incident free Deans Finals

Suva Grammar supporters at the Vodafone Super Deans final yesterday. [File Photo]

The Police Chief confirms that the finals of the 2022 Super Deans Tournament was an incident free event.

Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has commended the support of students, teachers, parents, guardians and supporters in adhering to the advisories issued earlier regarding the safety of students prior to, during and post-tournament.

He has also acknowledged the support and cooperation shown by members of the public in enabling the successful conduct of the finals.