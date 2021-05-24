Home

Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases|Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children's vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|Nadi Airport health standards recognised|No movement restriction for tourists|Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks|Health Ministry warns of a third wave|
News

Incentives to help eliminate HCFCs

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
December 10, 2021 4:15 pm

The Environment Ministry has put in place incentives for major suppliers of refrigeration and air-conditioning systems.

Permanent Secretary, Joshua Wycliffe says this is to help phase out chlorofluorocarbon to help Fiji in its carbon emission reduction efforts.

Wycliffe says the incentive will include a 50 percent grant for the purchase of refrigeration and air-conditioning systems that are HCFC free.

“The Department is able to provide 50 percent cost towards replacing CFCs so we have 100 grants in the first instance which we are hoping to expand. We are requesting these companies from the Association to come forward and apply for this grant.”

The grant is currently open for businesses or households to apply.

There are 100 grants and so far 33 suppliers have applied.

