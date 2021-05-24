Incentives to help eliminate HCFCs

The Environment Ministry has put in place incentives for major suppliers of refrigeration and air-conditioning systems.

Permanent Secretary, Joshua Wycliffe says this is to help phase out chlorofluorocarbon to help Fiji in its carbon emission reduction efforts.

Wycliffe says the incentive will include a 50 percent grant for the purchase of refrigeration and air-conditioning systems that are HCFC free.

“The Department is able to provide 50 percent cost towards replacing CFCs so we have 100 grants in the first instance which we are hoping to expand. We are requesting these companies from the Association to come forward and apply for this grant.”

The grant is currently open for businesses or households to apply.

There are 100 grants and so far 33 suppliers have applied.