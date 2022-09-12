Inaugural PDRRM meeting to commence this week

Disaster Management Minister, Inia Seruiratu.

Ministers responsible for disaster risk reduction from across the region will gather in Nadi this week for the inaugural Pacific Disaster Risk Reduction Ministers Meeting.

Disaster Management Minister, Inia Seruiratu says the three-day meeting that begins on Wednesday will set a foundation for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on DRR which will be held in Brisbane, Australia next week.

Seruiratu says the meeting is an outcome of a collective consensus adopted by Pacific leaders at the recent Global Platform for DRR conference in Bali, Indonesia.

He adds that there is an urgent need for higher level dialogue and stronger political leadership, given the region’s increasing exposure and vulnerability to climate-induced disasters.

The Minister stresses that this will also be an opportunity to discuss critical areas of interest and look at existing opportunities and ways to collectively enhance the region’s capability in addressing global climate emergencies.

A total of 17 regional countries, including New Zealand and Australia will be participating in the meeting this week.

Seruiratu says the meeting will culminate with the adoption of a Declaration of Commitment Action which will be presented at the APMCDRR in Brisbane, Australia from the 19th to the 22nd of this month.