Inaugural Higher Education Forum kicks off in Nadi

Around 150 participants are part of the inaugural Higher Education Forum that is currently underway at the Sofitel Resort in Nadi.

These include stakeholders from the government sector, industry, higher education institutions, civil society organisations, NGOs, development partners, students and students’ association representatives.

The forum will provide an integrated platform to consult with its various stakeholders that are at the forefront of decision making to transform Fiji’s higher education system into the “new-normal”.

Article continues after advertisement

Higher Education Commission Director Dr Rohit Kishore says through engaged consultation with the various stakeholders, they will design and compile information necessary for the development of the Fiji Higher Education Commission’s 2023- 2027 Strategic Plan.

The meeting will end on Friday.