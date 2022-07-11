Inaugural FHEC Forum begins Wednesday

[File Photo]

A number of pertinent issues relating to tertiary institutions in the country will be discussed at the first-ever Fiji Higher Education Commission forum, commencing in Nadi on Wednesday.

Director, Rohit Kishore, says the stakeholder engagement meeting will be attended by over 200 people and aims to understand where higher education in the country is heading.

“We want to have this talanoa session and from there draw information as to what really is required in terms of higher education and the industry that needs it. So that’s the whole idea.”

Dr. Kishore says the forum will present a platform for strategic deliberations amongst higher education stakeholders to align quality higher education provisions with labour market needs.

He says it will discuss and strategize ways of upskilling and reskilling, and identify pathways to transform the higher education sector.

The theme for the forum is “Towards Making Industry Based and More Relevant”.