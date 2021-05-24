Inaction will send our planet into the abyss: PM

Sea level rise is a defining issue that imperils the livelihood and wellbeing of our people and undermines the realization of a sustainable future.

The recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report underlines continued sea-level rise in coastal areas throughout the 21st century.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while delivering his address at the Blue Pacific Ocean high-level event in Glasgow says this will contribute to more frequent and severe coastal flooding of low-lying areas and coastal erosion.

“The alarm bell has been sounded and this time more deafening than ever. This is the new normal right throughout our globe. From sea-level rise, flash flooding, cyclones, storm surges to drought and bushfires.”

Bainimarama says the current inaction to address the global crisis that is climate change will send our blue planet on a global canoe sinking into the abyss.

He adds that unprecedented times call for unprecedented solutions.

“We have just witnessed one such unprecedented solution, the leaders’ declaration on preserving maritime zones in the face of the climate change sea-level rise.”

A former COP President himself, Bainimarama says without immediate action, extreme sea-level events that previously happen every 100 years could happen every year by the end of this century.