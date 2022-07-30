Improving service delivery to the iTaukei

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

The iTaukei Board reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening governance and accountability mechanisms, transparency, improve systems and processes to ensure a more efficient and vibrant service delivery to iTaukei communities.

Board Chair and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama reiterated this after attending eleven Provincial Council meetings.

Bainimarama says a list of issues were raised at the Provincial Council meetings and iTaukei Affairs must support the whole of Government approach to address them.

The Board consolidated its visibility in the Nadarivatu area by endorsing the required infrastructure development to service the iTaukei communities from Naitasiri, Ra, Ba, and Nadroga.

The Board also committed itself to explore investment pathways that would benefit the Provincial Councils.

In a significant development, the Board endorsed the Village Guideline.

This guideline aligned with Fiji’s existing laws will assist with the management of villages in view of recent global developments including the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

The Board further acknowledged the Government’s initiatives to streamline land administration and management making it more efficient.

In support of this, the Board endorsed a 3-year Eastern Division survey strategy to complete the survey of un-surveyed iTaukei lands in Kadavu and Koro before work commences in Vanuabalavu.

The Board also underscored the significance of language and culture to sustainable development and endorsed the development of a plan of action to guide its work.