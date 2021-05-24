Improvement needed in Ports: Pattison

Congestion at ports continues to grow as the authorities reassure that there are enough capacities to handle the container volume.

Swire Shipping Regional Manager for the Pacific, Alex Pattison says Fiji and the other Pacific Island ports need improvement in order to allow for supply chains to flow effectively.

“If we can have vessels moved through the ports and in the previously required port dates then there’s enough capacity and container to handle global volume.”

He says delays in the supply chain are because there is an estimate of 80 -15,000 TEU vessels are sitting at the coast of California.