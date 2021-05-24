Improved facility for Richmond High students

Rehabilitation work on Richmond High School in Kadavu has been completed despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school was severely damaged by Tropical Cyclone Harold in 2019.

Education Minister Premila Kumar, together with Japanese Ambassador Kawakami Fumihiro, commissioned three new classrooms and two ablution blocks.

Kumar says the funding from the Japanese government for this development shows the Japanese government’s unwavering commitment and support to Fiji.

“The improved facilities and better infrastructure in the form of new classrooms, ablution blocks, and other school resources will create a better learning and teaching environment for teachers and students.”

The Japanese Ambassador to Fiji, Ambassador Kawakami Fumihiro, says he is pleased that they have been able to provide assistance in addressing the difficulties faced by Richmond Methodist High School and its community.

”The new facilities will be crucial in delivering quality education to the students. It is further reassuring to see that the new building is built to such standards that it will enable it to serve the community as an evacuation center during emergencies and natural disasters. “

The Education Minister also commissioned new classrooms and a girls’ dormitory at the Vunisea Secondary School.

The total cost of the construction of both schools was more than one million dollars.

