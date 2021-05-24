Home

News

Improper waste disposal causes overflow

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
September 6, 2021 4:00 pm
[Source: WAF]

The public are being warned to refrain from improperly disposing of waste in the wastewater systems.

The Water Authority of Fiji attended to a sewerage overflow at the Delai-Labasa Junction in Labasa last month, which had seeped into a nearby creek.

WAF Board Chair, Bhavesh Kumar says the blockage led to the malfunction within the station’s pump.

Kumar says items such as rags, plastic bags, diapers, which cannot be processed by WAF wastewater systems cause major blockages to pipelines.

He adds this leads to overflowing of manholes, damage to essential equipment, and negatively impacts entire communities, as well as the environment.

According to Kumar, this is extremely disappointing and a recurring issue, despite numerous reminders.

He says in this instance, it was particularly egregious as the incident affected residents who live near the creek and use it for their personal needs.

Kumar adds thousands of dollars are being spent on avoidable repairs, which could be better utilised on other essential development for the benefit of Fijians.

