Important discussions at fisheries workshop in Nadi

Regional representatives are currently undertaking a two-day workshop in Nadi that will further help them familiarise the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies.

The agreement was adopted at the 12th Ministerial Conference in June this year, which marks a major step forward for ocean sustainability by prohibiting harmful fisheries subsidies, which are a key factor in the widespread depredation of the world’s fish stocks.

Speaking to the participants, Permanent Secretary for Commerce and Trade, Shaheen Ali says they must understand that it’s not just an agreement for them as fisheries are intertwined with our culture, our day-to-day living, our livelihood and survival.



“The Pacific’s vision has always been to have an agreement that will help grow our fisheries sector and grow it sustainably. This means we need the support of not just the six Pacific members, but Australia, New Zealand, and the entire ACP Grouping. If we are to ratify the partial agreement simply put, we need the 109 members to ratify this Agreement, as early as possible.”

Ali further says they cannot afford to let the talks drag on for another 21 years, at the behest of a few members of the World Trade Organization.

He says by doing so, they are doing a disservice to our Pacific people who depend on them to ensure that their rights and their resources are protected.