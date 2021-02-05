Home

News

Impasse between Tomuka informal settlement and landowners

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West
February 5, 2021 12:40 pm
Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar.

Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar, has again stressed that people living in informal settlements are not allowed to rent out their place.

Speaking during a talanoa session at the Tomuka informal settlement in Lautoka, Kumar reminded the residents that it is illegal to engage in this sort of commercial activity.

“Why I’m emphasizing that the first point is it is not your land, you don’t have a title, second point it is the goodness of the landowners who have agreed to give you a place to live, for you and your family. Not for you, your family and tenants.”



Kumar was at the meeting late yesterday afternoon following an impasse between the landowners and the residents of Delaitomuka.

She also told the landowners that they are not allowed to ask residents for rent money as the premiums have already been paid out in advance.

The Ministry is planning to develop the land at Tomuka to cater for the current residents.

More than 400 people reside in the settlement.

