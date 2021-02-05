Impact on food security is temporary: Dass

The Agriculture Ministry’s Permanent Secretary says after any pandemic or disaster, the impact on food security is temporary.

Ritesh Dass says with the availability of different crops the issue around food security can be addressed in a short period.

Dass adds the Ministry had put measures in place to address issues with food security.

“Ministry went and deployed home gardening initiative which was extremely successful. We are doing the same again. We believe in terms of food security, given our climate and availability of a different variety of crops we can address the issue around food security.”

Dass adds the rehabilitation post-tropical cyclones Yasa and Ana will be targeted on the recovery of root crops and Kava.