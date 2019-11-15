Child immunization interventions in schools continue

The Ministry for Health continues its childhood immunization interventions in schools despite COVID-19.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says even though the focus is on COVID-19 they also monitor the health of children since classes have resumed.

According to the World Health Organisation, global lockdowns have restricted millions of children from receiving vaccines.

Dr Waqainabete says health teams are back in schools after lockdowns ensuring that no child misses out on immunisation or other essential medical needs.

“There’s quite a lot of interventions that are done in the school time or school years so our nurses are back in school. Our dentists and also the other health professionals that have to do their part in the school.”

He says health teams are frequently deployed to every area possible.

“We have one of the highest immunization coverage in the world. Ours is above 92% or 95%. One of the best in the world. And again the reason because these are vaccine-preventable diseases.”

The United Nations Children’s’ Fund in the Pacific says its important children continue to learn during such difficult times.

The Health Ministry says it will ensure that every child is vaccinated according to the national child immunization routine.