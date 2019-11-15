Immigration to ensure access to E-Passports for all Fijians

Ensuring every Fijian has access to E-Passports, the Immigration Department will in the coming weeks will roll out a mobile service.

Permanent Secretary for Immigration, Yogesh Karan says they have commissioned a mobile kit to accommodate persons with disabilities which will be available from next month.

“For example, both here in Fiji and externally, if for some reason somebody’s not able to travel or come to the office in Suva so we’re also bringing in a mobile kit so we can got to somebody’s home, like if somebody is physically challenged and cannot come to the office, then immigration officers will go to the residence and we’ll do the biometrics there.”

Meanwhile, the PS says since the launch in September last year, more than 23,000 E-Passports have been issued.

Overseas missions in the UK, Australia and New Zealand have also implemented their E-Passport services for Fijian nationals residing and working in these countries.

Karan says the Fijian E-Passport will also be available soon, in the United States of America, Belgium, United Arab Emirates and Japan.