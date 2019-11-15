Immigration looks at the introduction of SmartGates

A comprehensive upgrade to the immigration system was launched in September, last year.

Permanent Secretary for Immigration, Yogesh Karan says with the introduction of the E-Passport, security measures, surveillance and monitoring was stepped up.

As part of the overall review and upgrade of immigration, there are plans to further improve the services given the progressive technological advancements the department is making.

“Our plan is really because next phase we want to go SmartGates and right now we are reviewing, the policy department in the Prime Minister’s Office is reviewing the entire process of visas and the policies, so expect some changes in regulation on that as well.”

SmartGates are an automated self-service border control system that originated out of Australia and is used by the Australian Border Force located at immigration checkpoints in departure and arrival halls at several of their international airports.

SmartGates automatically processes passengers through passport control using facial recognition technology along with an E-Passport to check identities.

The system is known to be quick and secure.