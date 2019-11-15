Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Court

Immigration employee and individual face corruption charges

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
February 15, 2020 7:10 am

A Permit Officer with the Fiji Immigration Department has been charged with corruption-related offenses.

Alberta Sautu appeared before the Suva Magistrate Court yesterday.

Sautu is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption with one count of bribery.

Article continues after advertisement

She is charged alongside Yuen Yei Ha who also faces a count of bribery.

It is alleged that Sautu accepted advantage of $500 from Yuen last month on account of her performing an act in her capacity as a public servant.

FICAC State Counsel informed the Court that there is no objection to bail but requested that strict conditions be imposed on the women.

The Counsel also confirmed that first phase disclosures have been served to them.

The two were granted bail and instructed to surrender all travel documents, not to re-offend and not to interfere with prosecution witnesses.

A Stop Departure Order was also issued.

The matter was adjourned to the 16th of next month.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.