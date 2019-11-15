Immigration employee and individual face corruption charges

A Permit Officer with the Fiji Immigration Department has been charged with corruption-related offenses.

Alberta Sautu appeared before the Suva Magistrate Court yesterday.

Sautu is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption with one count of bribery.

She is charged alongside Yuen Yei Ha who also faces a count of bribery.

It is alleged that Sautu accepted advantage of $500 from Yuen last month on account of her performing an act in her capacity as a public servant.

FICAC State Counsel informed the Court that there is no objection to bail but requested that strict conditions be imposed on the women.

The Counsel also confirmed that first phase disclosures have been served to them.

The two were granted bail and instructed to surrender all travel documents, not to re-offend and not to interfere with prosecution witnesses.

A Stop Departure Order was also issued.

The matter was adjourned to the 16th of next month.