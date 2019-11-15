Home

News

Immigration Director post still vacant

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
June 8, 2020 6:25 am
The position of Director of Immigration Director is still vacant. [File Photo]

Permanent Secretary for Immigration Yogesh Karan says the position has been advertised.

“ I am still waiting for the analysis to be done and given to me so hopefully this time around I will be able to find somebody.”

Karan stresses he wants to ensure that they have the most qualified and capable person for the position.

The Director of Immigration post has been vacant since December last year when the then Director Nemani Vuniwaqa’s contract concluded.

