Immigration Department to procure e-passport booklets

The Immigration Department has been allocated an additional budget of $2.9 million, of which $1.3 million will be used to procure electronic passport booklets.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, says the plan is to improve the security of Fiji’s passports.

A total of $2 million of their budget will be spent on disaster recovery for the e-passport project.

The Economy Minister says the disaster recovery project for the e-passport project will reduce the damage or disruption to the system and allow quick recovery in the event of a disaster that leads to system failure.

He says the department expects to issue 300 passport booklets per day to meet demand and expects to exhaust its supply of 42,000 booklets in the next six months.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the e-passport system is up and running to ensure its effectiveness and continuity without any disruption.

The Immigration Department falls under the Office of the Prime Minister.

The PM’s office has been allocated $16.9 million.