I'm staying with USP: Winston

The Pro-Chancellor for the University of the South Pacific, Winston Thompson has indicated he is staying with the institution.

Following a Special Council meeting that lasted over five hours, Thompson was only willing to say that they went through the agenda successfully.

Winston and Audit and Risk Committee Chair, Mahmood Khan were to have their fate determined today.

The Pro-Chancellor walked out of the meeting with his head high.

“As usual there are things about everybody agrees too but we successfully concluded the business of the day.”

Fiji sent in the big guns with Education Minister Rosy Akbar and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum also attending the meeting.

Sayed-Khaiyum refused to comment on the agenda while stating his capacity in attending the meeting.

“You can talk to the secretary, I’m a council member, we all have alternatives, and I’m alternative for the permanent secretary for the economy.”

Meanwhile, Thompson says there were no discussions about removing him.

He adds that he looks forward to working with Auckland University former Vice-Chancellor Pat Walsh as Deputy Pro-Chancellor.

Pro-Chancellor Winston Thompson says despite issues which have been reported publicly, he will work with others with the understanding that sometimes, you have to agree to disagree.

USP Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia was visibly agitated walking out of the meeting venue and refused to speak to the media.