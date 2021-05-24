Home

"I'm here to conduct budget consultations and not buy votes": AG

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 8, 2022 4:44 pm

The Attorney General and Minister for Economy today told a concerned resident of Lautoka that he was not there to buy votes but to conduct budget consultations and answer any questions.

This is after Farasiko Dreunavudi raised certain issues with Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum regarding not receiving the $360 assistance.

Dreunavudi claims that he texted Sayed Khaiyum and also contacted Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama who informed him that he had no authority to apply as he was not vaccinated.

The 62-year-old said he decided to get vaccinated but still did not receive the $360 and this made him hate the Government and the Minister for Economy.

“From that time I hated this Government but sorry to tell you, you didn’t give me the $360 and because you didn’t give me the $360 I hate you but if you would give it to me I would like you.”

Dreunavudi further claims that he again texted and called the Attorney General however since he did not answer he has marked him as a bad person.

He then told Sayed Khaiyum that if he gave him the $360 he would then see him as a good person to which the Minister for Economy stated that it sounded like he was trying to buy him.

Responding to the concerns Sayed Khaiyum says any text messages he received regarding the assistance he would direct it to his team.

He says they will then vet the application as there are other conditions that needed to be met before releasing the $360.

