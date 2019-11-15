ILO recommends review of National Employment Policy

The International Labour Organization is calling for the Employment Ministry to review its National Employment policy.

ILO Director for the Pacific Matin Karimli says given the issues created by COVID-19, the policy needs to be reviewed so to help create sustainable employment.

Karimli says according to the ILO assessment, five industries are severely affected including wholesale and retail and tourism.

“It would ensure a sustainable and coordinated approach. What we can offer as ILO, we can offer technical expertise and guidance notes based on the experience of ILO in other respective countries.”

The ILO survey also reveals that 66 percent of the 84,000 workers surveyed are either on reduced hours or reduced working days.