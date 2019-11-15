ILO recommends close collaboration on the way forward

The International Labour Organisation has recommended robust collaborations to help businesses get back on track post-COVID-19.

ILO Director for the Pacific Matin Karimli says this is crucial given the massive number of workers being laid off or on reduced hours and this is affecting business and its operations.

Karimli says employers should work together with the Employment Ministry and relevant stakeholders on ways to help employees and at the same time rejuvenate the economy.

“What we observe and according to our findings, we think that there should be a comprehensive institutional work that would support businesses and workers during this kind of crisis.”

Karimli says according to the survey, there is a need for workers to acquire skills such as management, administrations, safety, hygiene and diversification to help build the economy during this pandemic.

The survey also revealed that 66 percent of 84,000 workers surveyed have been severely affected by the disease.