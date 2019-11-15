Illicit drugs cannot be eliminated: Qiliho

Eliminating illegal drugs from our society remains a top priority for the Fiji Police Force.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says the prevalence of illicit drugs has seen the Force conducting successful raids in the past few months.

Qiliho says they’re moving into the drug producing areas of Vanua Levu.

Article continues after advertisement

“Kadavu was thought to be the main supplier of green drugs or marijuana but it’s all over now. We moving into the areas of Tailevu where we are doing our operations. Recently we are moving into the areas of Vanua Levu where we have noticed certain signatures in the way they do things.”

The Police Commissioner says illicit drugs cannot be eradicated, however, they are managing to control them.

He adds some social issues are being faced by the officers in light of COVID-19.

“And that’s what we are working hard on. At the end of the day, it can affect the criminal landscape and other issues which come with it will fall on the police to deal with it.”

The Police Commissioner says all these issues have been highlighted through information that has been collected by the Force.