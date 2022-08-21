Illegal storm water connections targeted in Suva CBD

WAF during a smoke test today [Source: WAF/Twitter]

The Water Authority of Fiji has discovered that many property owners along Suva’s Cumming Street are illegally connected to their wastewater network.

This also includes road drainage.

This discovery was made during a smoke test today.

Smoke testing involves forcing smoke-filled air through a sewer line which follows the path of connections, quickly revealing any illegal stormwater connections.

WAF says the Suva Central Business District sewer catchment has a record of being the highest source of infiltration of stormwater into their sewer systems.

Minister for Infrastructure, Jone Usamate who was part of the inspections today, says this creates an unnecessary burden on WAF infrastructure.

“If you are not sure about it please check it because we cannot afford the extra cost and this burdens the Water Authority in terms of electricity charges as well as the quality of the water that has to be treated at our wastewater treatment facilities.”

Usamate says with the introduction of infringement notices, WAF will be able to strengthen its enforcement and compliance to curb these breaches to protect its assets and the environment.

“With the recent amendments that have been done to the legislation, the Water Authority of Fiji has some teeth now and if people persist with this they can expect to pay the penalties that Government will pose on them.”

The Water Authority will carry out more smoke tests in the coming weeks.