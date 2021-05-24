Home

News

Illegal sand and gravel extraction a concern

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 4, 2021 3:40 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

An increase in illegal sand and gravel extraction in the Navua area has prompted the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources to raise more awareness.

Director Lands, Irene Nayacalevu and her Navua based team have been seen busy erecting Public Notices, advising the same, along the Naitonitoni – Naitata beachfront in an effort to reduce this illegal activity.

Earlier this week, Nayacalevu and her team cleaned up Naitonitoni beach as part of their wellness programme and social obligation.

She says the beach is an open public space and reserved for public recreational use and it is a public responsibility to keep it clean, safe and healthy for use.

She says they hope to continue this exercise every Wednesday afternoon and involve the Navua community to create awareness in their campaign to restrict the removal of sand and keeping the foreshore clean.

