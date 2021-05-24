Illegal sand and gravel extraction cases increases

There has been an increase in illegal sand and gravel extraction since the COVID-19 lockdown in April this year.

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources says perpetrators are seen to have taken full advantage of the minimum movement measures that were put in place by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

There are plans to create more public awareness on how to legally acquire a license for extraction in order to address this.

It adds anyone who wishes to extract for personal or commercial use of these materials, will need to obtain a license from the Ministry.

Anyone found carrying out either a small scale or commercial extraction of these resources from any of the public beaches, foreshore, rivers and streams without a valid sand and extraction license, is breaking the law and will be prosecuted accordingly.