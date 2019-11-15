Illegal rubbish disposal remains a challenge for SCC

The Suva City Council Special Administrator believes the rural to urban drift contributes to the careless disposal of rubbish around towns and cities.

Isikeli Tikoduadua says they have also noticed that most rubbish found on foreshores is illegally dumped from the interior of the islands and washed down during heavy rain.

Tikoduadua says the cleaning and collecting of rubbish is the main challenge faced by the municipalities.

Article continues after advertisement

“The urban drift has brought come culture from the village where unfortunately the throwing of rubbish was not considered to be a serious issue and this has become a challenge for us in Suva and other municipalities in how do you ensure that people dispose of their rubbish carefully.”

The SCC Special Administrator says parents play an active role in ensuring their children are well versed in keeping their environment clean.