Illegal raid lands three in hospital

Three people are in police custody for their alleged involvement in a house raid in Nakelo landing, Tailevu over the weekend.

This confrontation was captured in a five-minute video that has circulated on social media.

In the video, a group of young men is seen confronting a family in a house, verbally assaulting them, and violently breaking into the property.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says three occupants of the house that was raided are currently admitted to the hospital.

No charges have been made as the investigation continues.