Illegal public service vehicle operations persist in the North

The illegal operation of unlicensed service providers such as private vehicles, carriers and minivan continue to persist in the Northern Division, especially in Labasa.

Taxi and bus companies raised this issue again with Minister for Transport Faiyaz Koya during his tour of Labasa, adding that they are losing out on all forms of revenue.

The owner of Parmod Buses, Parmod Chand says carriers are illegally traveling on bus routes to carry passengers despite several warnings by the legal authority.

Article continues after advertisement

“There are a lot of private vehicles and now we are seeing window vans like mini-bus type vehicle running up and down carrying passengers, parking near the bus stand or the service station. We expect the LTA to be more vigilant.”

Faiyaz Koya reassured those who raised concerns last night that they will be looking into the issues.

“We have as a Ministry in talks with LTA and its machinery arms to see how we can address that. We have actually started the work on that, it’s not just you but all other operators.”

The Ministry is also working with Bus Operators and Vodafone Fiji to ensure e-ticketing machines in the North are fully functional.

They also looking to put in place measures to avoid assault against drivers.