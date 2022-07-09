Illegal logging cases under investigation

[File Photo]

A number of illegal logging cases have been referred to the Police Force and the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

Ministry of Forestry Permanent Secretary, Pene Baleinabuli says several illegal loggings and the trade of illegally logged timber are still under investigation.

“We sort of caught about 29 or 30 illegal logging activities only in Vanua Levu. Since the launch of the pledge early this year so the 29 or 30 cases are only from Vanua Levu. So our people are finding it very difficult to detect any illegal activity now so we can only think that it has reduced dramatically.”

Article continues after advertisement

Baleinabuli adds the Ministry staff are also being trained to identify such cases.

“In the past two years, we have had against formed partnerships with the office of the director of public prosecutions and also with FICAC. They have trained our officers in terms of how to handle cases, how to investigate the cases, and the kind of records that can be admissible in court.”

Since January 2017, the Ministry has recorded 29 cases of illegal logging in Vanua Levu alone.