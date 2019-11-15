Illegal logging a rampant issue: Baleinabuli

Illegal activities within the Forestry sector is rife and needs to be curbed immediately.

Ministry of Forestry’s Permanent Secretary Pene Baleinabuli says activities like illegal logging is a major global problem that strips the economic livelihood of local communities.

Baleinabuli adds illegal logging also deprives the nation of much-needed revenue.

“We also have a responsibility to protect the environment so we need to make sure that they are complying with the harvesting standards to minimize the impact on the environment. Increasingly we would also want them to replant what is being cut down.”

The Permanent Secretary says they are currently discussing the need for government through the Ministry of Forestry to provide long term licenses for harvesting.