Illegal fishing remains a concern

The Ministry of Fisheries says cases of the illegal fishing of banned species are still being recorded around the country.

Minister Semi Koroilavesau says that the majority of the cases are related to seasonal bans on the harvest, sale, and consumption of Kawakawa (grouper) and Donu (trout fish).

“There has been illegal fishing, mainly of banned species. We have put that to court, and we have no jurisdiction to discuss that now. “

The seasonal ban on the two species lasts between June and September of each year.

Koroilavesau says cases of illegal fishing in Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone are rare due to the robust monitoring systems in place, which include foreign fishing agencies, the Fiji Navy, and assistance from the governments of Australia, New Zealand and France.