Illegal fishermen using new tactics to avoid capture

As the Fisheries Ministry increases efforts to track down dynamite fishing in parts of the Western division, catching perpetrators is proving difficult.

Minister Semi Koroilavesau says the new tactic is the use of remote controlled dynamite which kills an entire population of fish in an area and contaminates the ecosystem.

Koroilavesau says illegal fishermen are now becoming smarter in evading surveillance operations out at sea.

“Now they can remotely detonate those dynamites and time it, so when they are away then there’s the blast and kills the fish so they wait and when no one else comes in there then they go and collect the fish. So they are getting abit smarter as we increase our efforts in patrolling.”

The Minister says they have been conducting a joint operation with the Fiji Navy in the past two months combing areas between Rakiraki and Lautoka.

Communities in coastal areas have also been included in the surveillance.

“We have in the last month actually visited the coastal communities, the villages in the coast of Ra and we have given them patrol boats. And we have also trained them to become fisheries wardens.”

Meanwhile, the Fiji Navy and the Ministry for Fisheries recently conducted 56 boarding inspections.

A number of infringements were identified on various fishing vessels during the operation.