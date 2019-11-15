Illegal excavation causes landslide

Following the landslide in Nasinu last month the local Government Ministry had discovered that illegal excavation work was carried out to reclaim around 5 meters of land.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says Fijians trying to reclaim land should seek approvals from Town and Country Planning however, in Nasinu’s case they failed to do so.

Kumar says it is important to adhere to relevant regulations in place when excavating a hillside and given its detrimental effects, it is crucial that all steps are followed and relevant authorities are informed.

“If you look at that area it is a very steep cliff so that would mean even in future if there is a heavy downpour the cliff will come down and you can see that slowly the area is eroding.”

