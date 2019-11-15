Illegal dumping of rubbish causes flooding in Vuci

The illegal dumping of rubbish in and around Vuci, Nausori is one of the major causes of flooding in the area.

Waterways Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy says the rubbish has blocked the flow of drains, creeks and rivers causing flooding during heavy rain.

Dr. Reddy says the ministry has worked on the issue, but what is needed is more support from the community to stop the illegal dumping of rubbish.

“We are risking the lives of our livestock, we are risking our own people’s health and well-being by contributing the lichens which is ending up in the waterways.”

Dr. Reddy says some members of the community are dumping rubbish such as empty gas cylinders, iron rods and other items that can affect the environment.

The Waterways Ministry has started de-silting creeks and rivers in and around the Vuci area.






















