News

Illegal drugs smuggling via courier or mail remains high

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
September 30, 2021 4:20 pm

As Fiji gears up for the re-opening of international borders, the risk of illegal drugs being smuggled into the country via postal mail remains high.

Post-Fiji Limited Chief Executive, Doctor Anirudha Bansod says they continue to record incidents of these illegal activities even during the pandemic.

He says despite the low number of illegal deliveries in Fiji in comparison to other countries, postal agencies continue to ensure parcels are thoroughly checked before external delivery.

“Post Fiji is connected with UPU which is the Universal Postal Union under the 92 countries. So that really helped us to understand from where the parcels are coming. We have a strong tracking method as well and other countries alert us when this sort of things are coming.”

Dr Bansod adds earlier this month, two Fijians were arrested after they allegedly tried to import illegal drugs through the post.

Police in a statement highlighted that while global attention is focused on the pandemic, collaboration on tracking transnational crime will continue.

