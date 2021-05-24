Illegal developments rife in some municipalities: Kumar

The Local Government Ministry will strengthen its support to Municipal Councils to ensure their enforcement teams are fully resourced to curb illegal developments.

While providing an update on the review of the Town planning laws, Minister Premila Kumar highlighted that illegal developments are rife in some municipalities and even in extended rural boundaries.

Kumar says after the devolution of powers of the Rural Local Authorities in 2018, all responsibilities in the extended rural areas now rest with the Municipal Councils.

She says the revision now needs to reflect this to ensure Municipal Councils have full authority and power to control development in both the town boundaries and in the extended rural areas.

Kumar says it is the responsibility of municipal councils to ensure developments are not located in areas or zones where it can create public health problems, disturbance and nuisance to people in the surrounding areas due to the impact of its operation in a place where it is not permitted.

“The Ministry has noted in recent years that a high number of sub-standard building applications had been received by Municipal Councils. For example, Suva City Council received over 200 building applications in 2019 that were deemed sub-standard. The plans were not drawn to scale, there were issues of structural integrity and detailed designs were merely copy and paste. “

She says the existing legislation does not provide any form of guidance as to who can lodge building applications.

She says to curb such issues and to protect the interests of the developers and the public, the draft Bill now makes reference to applications being lodged by accredited persons.

She further says the Ministry had also engaged the services of an experienced Planning Consultant specializing in Planning Law from Melbourne Australia who carried out an independent peer review of the Draft Bill.

The relevant comments and suggestions were taken on board by the local consultant and included in the final draft.

The final draft of the revised Town Planning Act has been submitted to the Office of the Solicitor-General for legal vetting.

The Ministry will be inviting written comments from the public on the draft Bill through the Ministry’s website and Facebook platforms.