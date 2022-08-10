Illegal connections a major issue for WAF

The high level of non-revenue water continues to be a challenge for the Water Authority of Fiji.

Chief Operations Officer Seru Soderberg says for every litre of water they produce, 48 percent is lost through leakages, theft or illegal connections happening on the Water Authority’s side.

Soderberg says this contributes to a lot of the issues they face in terms of service delivery.

He told the WAF Customer Forum in Labasa, the high level of Non-Revenue Water is one of the factors that determine how they do their operations every day.

Soderberg says they have come to stage where this has caused them to carry out valve operations.

“We have to carry out valve operations on a daily basis, morning and in the evening. We close the valve in the evening we want to get our reservoir levels to be healthy by the morning in order to meet morning demand.”

Soderberg adds, this places an impact on the level of service they are able to provide during these hours.