Illegal activities top discussions

Constant poaching in marine protected areas, illegal logging, and extraction activity topped discussions at the various district meetings in the Macuata province.

Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says these concerns are raised at every district and provincial meetings and a swift response from relevant authorities is needed to solve them.

He adds most of these villagers depend on the sea and land for their livelihood and are lobbying for illegal activities to stop.

“They’ve been told that boats are coming as far as Viti Levu to come and poach in their protected areas. This is something that has been raised and I hope that the Department of Fisheries and the concerns from the illegal extraction as well as illegal logging activities.”

Ratu Wiliame adds discussions are underway with the Fisheries Ministry to conduct training sessions so that villagers can monitor their fishing grounds.

He says the Turaga ni Koro and Mata ni tikina in the Macuata province have stepped up.

“I’m very thankful for the way things have changed over the years especially the attendants in the tikina council meetings. And the way the tikina council meeting has been conducted. I think it has progressed tremendously. I’ve been in the tikina council meetings but this year there has been a lot of changes and improvements.”

The Tui Macuata attended two tikina meetings this week and the issues raised or the outcome of these district meetings will be presented at the provincial council meeting.