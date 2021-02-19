ILGA working on national referral pathway

The International Lesbian Gay Association is working on a national referral pathway.

ILGA Oceania Alternate Chair Miki Wali says the pathway is in the discussion phase and it will provide essential services to their community including counselling and psycho-social support.

Wali says the development of referral pathways will ensure access to justice and human-rights services.

“Currently, I will say that there has been some development around having a national referral pathway to cater to the needs of our community especially on the lines of social services and welfare.”

Wali says the Association has welcomed the development of the National Action Plan saying it will be an evidence-based approach to ending gender-based violence.

“This is the first time the government of Fiji through the Ministry of Women in partnership with UN Women and Civil society has brought together government ministries in working towards ending violence against all women and girls. It’s inclusive of lesbian and bisexual women”.

She adds more work needs to be done to ensure gender sensitization in all sectors.