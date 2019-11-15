IIIegal rental car operation on the rise

A recent surge in illegal rental car operations is threatening the multi-million dollar industry.

A number of issues were thrashed out at the Fiji Rental Car Association Annual General Meeting today, but illegal rental cars took centre stage.

Fiji Rental Car Association Member Salit Kumar says 2019 was a difficult year for Fiji Rental car Association with consistent threats from illegal operations.

“You will see a lot of ads coming on Facebook where these people are putting up private rentals $70, no bond. Now here we are abiding by the rules that LTA sets . We pay our taxes, we have proper OHS requirements that we follow. We incur a lot of expenditure from all this and this guys come into play and they do not pay taxes.”

Land Transport Authority Chief Executive Samuel Simpson says they are working together with the association to identify illegal operators and take them to task.

“There are high risks into getting this vehicle, the drivers may not even have a license, they may drive dangerously, they may not know where they going to. These are all sort of things that need to be born and mind by police officers.”

Fijians have been urged to refrain from using these illegal rentals.