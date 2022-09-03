IHRDP funds 39 projects worth $1.7m

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

The Integrated Human Resources Development Programme has funded a total of 39 projects around the country at an approximate value of $1.7million.

While responding to a question in parliament on an update on the IHRDP which was allocated $500,000 in the 2022- 2023 National Budget, Minister for Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport Faiyaz Koya says they also monitored 34 projects in the last financial year.

Koya says it has created approximately 275 direct new jobs leading to the improvement of around 1,303 livelihoods.

“In the last financial year, our private sector led IHRDP committee panel approved 16 projects valued at $657,488.70. The IHRDP contribution was $441,433.98 as the funding is on cost sharing of 1/3-2/3.”

Koya says in the 2021-2022 financial year, the Ministry received 171 applications with a total project value of $11.4 million.

The Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport has been administering IHRDP since 2016.