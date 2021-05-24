Ignore fake calls says government

Government has slammed impostors calling random citizens claiming to work for them.

This came as concerns were raised by members of the public who have received cold calls from unidentified persons claiming to be from a “research and development unit”, insinuating that it is a department within government.

The government confirms that these are fake calls that should be ignored.

The number in question is 𝟳𝟳𝟱𝟱𝟰𝟭𝟲.

The matter has been reported to the Police.