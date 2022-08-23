Ignorance drives women away from careers in law enforcement: Brown

Closing the gender gap in the police profession is on the agenda at this week’s annual Pacific Islands Chief of Police conference in Nadi.

Executive Director Nicholas Brown says they’ve paid a high price for ignoring the issues women faced over the years.

“We’ve probably lost hundreds of thousands of very capable women over the last several years, because we, as men, have not stood back and listened with our two ears and kept our mouth shut and listened to what women had to say.”

Brown says this year’s conference will be a building block to a more gender-neutral regional police network.

“And we as PICP are really encouraged by having this conference, but for me, this is the first step of many steps to get us into a really strong position where we are all about being representative about our communities.”

Meanwhile, the 17th Annual Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police Women’s Advisory Network ended yesterday.