Iftar programs at mosques deferred

The Fiji Muslim League says all Iftar programs at the mosques around the country have been deferred for a few days with immediate effect.

This follows the recent announcement by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on the new case at a border quarantine facility.

The Fiji Muslim League says regular prayers and tarawih (night prayers) will continue under strict social distancing conditions with individuals to use prayer mats.

The Fiji Muslim League will review this after a few days in consultation with the relevant government authorities.