IFFF Youth Leadership Contest launched

Students of the Fiji National University and the University of the South Pacific will be part of the first-ever India Fiji Friendship Forum’s Youth Leadership Contest next month.

The contest is a quiz based on 10 leadership skills, in three categories; external environment, analytical and logical capability, business, finance, strategy, and accounting.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Youth and Sports, Parveen Kumar says the contest will be an exceptional experience for the students.

“The contest will provide a unique opportunity and platform for these students to showcase their leadership skills. This will in turn create a pool of jobs with a higher level of awareness for the benefits of the corporate and private sector.”

Kumar says the contest will also bridge the gap between education and employment, which is one of the Ministry of Employment and Productivity’s major concerns.

IFFF and its partners has launched the contest, which is scheduled to be held on September 17th at the Fiji National University’s Nasinu Campus.

The India Fiji Friendship Forum was formed in 2017, and has been engaged in numerous activities to strengthen Fiji and India’s ties.