IFC appoints Green new Country Manager

Judith Green. [Source: Supplied]

International Finance Corporation has appointed Judith Green as its new Country Manager for the Pacific Islands, Australia and New Zealand.

Green will focus on developing new opportunities for private sector investment to drive jobs and growth, helping nations recover from the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and tackle climate change.

Based in Sydney, Australia Green will oversee IFC’s operations in the 13 member countries in the region.

IFC works with the governments of Australia and New Zealand under the Pacific Partnership, the PNG Partnership, and the Fiji Partnership to stimulate private sector investment and reduce poverty in the Pacific.

Green says climate change is clearly the most profound challenge facing Pacific Island nations so mobilizing capital to help build resilience and spur sustainable development is vital to its people and the region’s future.

She adds developing the blue economy, boosting renewable energy, forging ahead with affordable housing, and ensuring gender issues are taken fully into account will be areas of focus for her in taking on this position.

Green takes over as Country Manager from Thomas Jacobs, who managed IFC’s operations in the region successfully for the past five-and-a-half years.