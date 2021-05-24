IDEA finds an error in Fiji Times article

A report by the Fiji Times titled ‘Political role of military explains democratic fragility’ has been seen as erroneous by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance.

Fiji Times in its article claimed that the role of the military during the COVID-19 pandemic in Fiji ‘explains the continuing democratic fragility’ in the country.’

IDEA says its report on the ‘State of Democracy in Asia and the Pacific’ does not say the role of the military in addressing the pandemic in Fiji contributes to democratic fragility.

It adds that they have not observed any concerns in the military’s involvement in the pandemic response as they acted under the leadership of the Ministry of Health.

IDEA says the report merely pointed out the history of military involvement in politics since 1975 which is a historical fact.

Questions have been sent to Fiji Time regarding this concern.